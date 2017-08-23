Crime of the Week

Overnight on Wednesday August 9th, 2017 unknown suspects entered the construction site at Queen Elizabeth School in Chatham.

The thieves removed a Kodiak gas generator and Leister roof membrane induction welding robot. Additionally five bundles of 100’ extension cords and a blow torch were also taken. The total value of the theft is over $18,000.

These items are unique to flat roof repair and should be easily identifiable. If you know the location of these items or the persons who are responsible for the theft call with your anonymous information and you could earn a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Wanted: $2.4 M in six months A letter from one cat to another »