Backpack supplies needed

Operation BackPacks is in high demand this year. So far, the program has received requests for more than 1,600 backpacks from families in need in Chatham-Kent … with more requests coming in every day. This is a substantial increase over previous years and we’re going to be short on supplies. We’re incredibly grateful to those who have already supported this program and are asking for a wee bit more help so no family in need will be turned away without a backpack.

In particular, we are asking for individuals who are able to donate the following items:

Lined Paper

DuoTangs

Pens

Crayons

They may be dropped off at the United Way office at 425 McNaughton Avenue West on or before August 25, 2017, Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 5 pm.

How can I get a BackPack for my child?

Parents or guardians in need of assistance can request a backpack on or before August 22, 2017 for their children online by following this link or visiting www.uwock.ca. Registration forms have been sent to all schools. Or, parents can call 519-354-0430 to speak with the Project Co-ordinator. Your personal information is kept private and confidential.

How can I help?

Volunteer

We are actively looking for volunteers to help deliver the backpacks to schools throughout Chatham-Kent. If you’re able to lend a hand, please give Mary Symons, Good Neighbours Program Coordinator at United Way a call at (519) 354-0430 or you can send her an email at goodneighbours@uwock.ca.

Donate Money

The easiest way is to sponsor one or multiple backpacks at $25 each. Sponsoring a backpack allows co-ordinators to monitor the quantity of supplies and ensure each child receives the supplies they need based on their grade level.

For more information about how you can become involved please contact Mary Symons, Good Neighbours Co-ordinator at 519-354-0430 or goodneighbours@uwock.ca

