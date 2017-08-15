Provincial softball in Chatham

The Provincial Women’s Softball Bantam II Championships took place in Chatham over the weekend and despite a rain delay Friday night, the tournament saw some excellent games played.

Pictured above, the Chatham Golden Eagles, in yellow, took on the Barrie Storm Saturday morning.

The Mississauga Southwest Hurricanes went on to defeat the Kawartha Lakers to take the gold, but both teams will be heading to PEI to represent Ontario.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

« Fun times at WAMBO Sports hall hands out bursaries »