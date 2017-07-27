Premier chats with protesters while visiting C-K

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne made a stop in Chatham today on a rare visit through Southwestern Ontario, touring the Chatham-Kent Museum and Truly Green greenhouses.

Arriving at the museum, Wynne took the time to speak to representatives from three groups, including Water Wells First spokesperson Kevin Jakubec, who asked her to look into why the Ministry of the Environment was not taking sediment samples while testing the water from contaminated wells in Dover.

“I know we have taken the water samples and are waiting for the results,” Premier Wynne told Jakubec. “I will ask about the sediment. Let’s get the results and that information first and make sure we know what is in that water and get that fixed.”

The WWF group had several members at the museum with signs, along with OPSEU area organizers and members of UNIFOR, concerned with selling off of provincial assets and the large corporate payoffs for management who lose their jobs, while workers get next to nothing.

For the full story, see the Aug. 3 Chatham Voice.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

