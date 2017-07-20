Wrong side of the street, buddy

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a complaint about someone driving in the wrong lane on Grand Avenue in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle was almost involved in a collision on Grand Avenue East about 2:43 a.m.

Officers tracked down the vehicle and pulled it over.

The male driver, a 52-year-old Windsor man, faces charges of impaired driving, and having more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

