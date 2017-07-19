Crime of the Week

During daytime hours on Friday July 7th, 2017 unknown suspects forced their way into a Given Road home in Chatham ON.

Once inside the thieves removed 2 Samsung tablets, as set of men’s and ladies Fossil Watches, a gold bracelet, a large amount of change in a coffee can and some American cash. The total value of the theft is approximately $3000.

Your anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers with the suspect’s information or the location of the stolen property could result in a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

