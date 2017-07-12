Thunderstorm watch for C-K

Things could get wet this afternoon in C-K.

This from Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon and persist into the overnight hours. These thunderstorms will be capable producing wind gusts of 100 km/h and locally heavy rainfall. Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 100 mm are possible in areas where multiple thunderstorms occur.

Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information:

http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.

