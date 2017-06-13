Father-daughter dance June 16

The Chatham-Kent Children’s Safety Village is hosting the annual Daddy & Daughter Dance at the Blenheim Deer Run Golf Course on June 16 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

This annual event celebrates the special bond between fathers and daughters the Friday before Father’s Day and can include Grandfathers with Granddaughters, Uncles with Nieces, whomever her special man in her life is.

Tickets are advance only, and the cost is $40 per Daddy & Daughter combo. Each additional daughter is just $5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy endless sundae bar with all the toppings, unlimited photos from Captured Moments Photography photo booth and dance the night away with Party Time DJ.

The Paper Pickle will be on site to assist with special cards, and lots of prizes have been donated to raise funds to continue prevention programs for local youth in Chatham-Kent.

If duos want to make it a dinner date, reservations can be made at T-Bones Grill House prior to the dance for a special Daddy & Daughter dinner for an additional fee.

The Chatham-Kent Children¹s Safety Village is a registered charity focused on saving the lives of children through injury prevention and interactive programs.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« CK Transit price changes Healthy eating booster program launches »