Ultimate Frisbee Challenge – it’s all in the wrist

Students in Grade 5 from 14 Catholic elementary schools in Chatham-Kent gathered at UCC The Pines on Friday to take part in the 12th annual Ultimate Frisbee Challenge.

An event organized by itinerant phys ed teachers, it involves the members of the UCC Ultimate Frisbee team teaching the hundreds of students frisbee skills and then how to play in actual games. According to organizers Dennis Segeren and Laura Stacey, it’s a chance for students to be introduced to a fun sport and run skills and drills with players from the high school.

Brandon Tennant, in Grade 11 at UCC and member of the frisbee team, said he has fun working with the Grade 5 students.

“It’s good to see and work with future Lancers,” Tennant said.

Ultimate Frisbee is played similar to football where the team members toss the frisbee to teammates, trying to score on the opposing goal. If the frisbee hits the ground or goes out of bounds, play stops.

