World of opportunity through Air Cadets

The Air Cadets can be many things for many people. And that diversity was on full display at 294 Chatham Kinsmen Squadron’s 74th annual Ceremonial Review Saturday.

Two sixth-year cadets received special opportunities, and each couldn’t be happier.

Warrant Officer 1st Class Teresa Reaume will head to England this summer as part of an exchange program, while WO 2nd Class Austin Ellwood will spend his summer working to get his pilot’s licence.

For Ellwood, flying is his dream and the reason he joined the Air Cadets.

“I was told I could get my pilot’s licence, and here I am,” he said.

Ellwood said he could very well become a pilot before he becomes a driver.

“If all goes according to plan, I’ll have my pilot’s licence in August. I haven’t written my G1 (driver’s licence test) yet.”

Reaume joined the Air Cadets because her two older brothers went through the program, and she’d been exposed to potential opportunities. Both brothers had made warrant officer rank as well.

“I was really into seeing the country and the trips,” she said. “You have so many different opportunities; fantastic opportunities.”

Reaume heads to the United Kingdom for two and a half weeks in July, on a trip essentially funded by the Air Cadets, she said.

“I will be billeted with other cadets there,” she said. “They are so different than us here. But we have one thing in common: being cadets.”

The exchange program was a goal of Reaume’s ever since joining 294 Squadron.

“Because of the different camp opportunities my first year, training in Trenton, I became more aware of the different opportunities and camps that become available.”

Ellwood isn’t yet sure where in Ontario his pilot training will take place, saying it could happen in London, Windsor or even Trenton. He’ll begin the seven-week program on July 10.

Capt. Chris Russell, commanding officer of 294 Squadron, said Ellwood and Reaume each saw their opportunities and pursued them.

“A lot of hard work on their part is how they earned that,” he said.

Russell said the Air Cadets offer something for everyone, as evidenced by the rewards Reaume and Ellwood are about to enjoy.

“Just because it’s an aviation program, doesn’t mean that’s all it is. We teach survival training, airport operation and maintenance for the mechanically inclined,” he said, adding the camaraderie element cannot be understated. “The cadets develop strong bonds working with each other. You become so close with other people here.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« New building company, many familiar faces Sylvia Tyson to perform in Chatham June 17 »