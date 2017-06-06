Youth Festival a hit in the park

Sophia Lambier, 5, enjoys a splashing good time in her personal paddleboat at the C-K Youth Festival in Tecumseh Park on Saturday.

The perfect weather – not too hot and no rain – had families coming out in droves to the annual event.

The festival, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Tecumseh Park, was sponsored by the Club of Chatham and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent Recreation Services.

Tecumseh Park came alive with an inflatable playground featuring obstacle courses, bouncy castles, face painting, and many other activities.

PJ Masks characters Catboy, Owelette and Gecko also made an appearance. Families will also had the chance to learn about summer programs offered in Chatham-Kent.

