‘Burg drug raid leads to charges
A drug raid in Wallaceburg last night led to a slew of charges against a local man for possession of a cornucopia of drugs.
The intelligence unit of the Chatham-Kent Police Service, along with elements of the CIRT team and K9 unit, raided the home about 9 p.m.
A 33-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone, methamphetamine, and pot. He also faces possession charges for cocaine and hash oil.
