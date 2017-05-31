Yard work trumps RetroFest

As thousands of local residents perused the hundreds of classic cars and other vehicles in downtown Chatham Saturday, I was off in my own little world.

Admittedly, it felt weird not heading downtown to look at all the cool vintage rides.

Since Mary Beth took charge of RetroFest (check out her many great photos), I was free to tackle tasks around the yard.

That included a trip to the yard and leaf depot – that place is always busy – and the purging of a pickup truck full of leaves that I’d placed on garden beds and had accumulated at the side of the house over the winter.

Oh, and there was essentially a full large garbage bag of maple keys – picked up over the past couple of weeks from our patios and paths in the backyard. Yeah, a garbage bag. And it was pretty heavy.

Once you get the leaves out of the way – and I’m honestly not quite done yet – you can go to war on the weeds. This wet spring has been terrible in terms of weeds around our place. I broke out the flamethrower. I even had a do rag on to complete the action hero look.

That’s what I pictured my look as anyway – a tough guy with a bandanna tied on his head sporting some heavy-duty firepower.

And then there’s the actual imagery – a fat middle-aged guy with a weed torch wandering around the yard. Yep, that’s me.

With a weed torch, the job takes time, but you can certainly see your progress.

And with Ontario pesticide and herbicide laws being what they are, over-the-counter weed control options are limited if you aren’t a farmer, so that’s why I resort to the weed torch. A quick pass over the leaves of an offending weed scorches away the oils of the plant and boils the water in the plants’ cells causing them to burst.

You don’t have to burn the weeds to a crisp, just heat the leaves until they lose their shine. At times, exposure can be as little as a 10th of a second. Dandelions and established weeds can take a little more heat to kill, or could require multiple singings.

I was already on round two of my weed torching on Saturday, having done the first round a couple of weeks earlier. I still have more yard to do as well.

Another great use for the weed torch is the lighting of the Big Green Egg in our backyard. I hit about four spots in the charcoal with heat for about 10 seconds at a time, and give them a couple of extra shots of heat and the barbecue is lit.

I did that Saturday after a few hours of yard work. Naturally, I had to remain hydrated, and had the music playing in the backyard. I think the fish like classic rock as much as I do. Well, at least they don’t complain listening to Tom Petty et al.

And the cat came back

Remember how we’ve served as cat babysitters for my sister-in-law a few times since Christmas? We’ll, it looks like we have a permanent feline resident in our house now.

Our daughter, Brenna, brought back a rather cute kitten from a weekend visit to a friend’s house near Merlin. Its mother was unfortunately hit by a car and killed. I warned her the kitten is all her responsibility, as I’m rather allergic (her mom is in love with the little fur ball too, I must add). Brenna’s been excellent when looking after other pets, so I expect she’ll excel.

But the first night, she got a reminder of what a kitten will do – meow and wander early in the morning.

Her cat, her problem. That may sound cold, but it’s a responsibility issue, and she’s a teenager.

She really wanted a cat, and now she has one.

But that means playing with the cat mornings before school and in the evenings to tucker the little thing out so it sleeps.

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

