Four passport clinics set for C-K this summer

The office of Dave Van Kesteren, MP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, will be holding passport clinics over the summer in various locations in Chatham-Kent.

The clinics have staff to help process the application and photos are available on site for a cost, providing a one-stop location, instead of travel to Windsor.

All clinics listed run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • June 28 – Ridgetown – St. Michael’s Parish Hall
  • July 26 – Tilbury – Knights of Columbus Hall
  • Aug. 23 – Blenheim – Glad Tidings Community Church
  • Sept. 13 – Chatham – Blessed Sacrament Church Hall

For more information or to confirm dates, call the constituency office in Chatham at (519) 358-7555.

