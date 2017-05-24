Cruise to kick off RetroFest

Classic cars are a treat to watch on the move and up close.

That’s why RetroFest offers spectators the chance to observe both. It begins with the Friday night OLG Classic Car Cruise.

Connie Beneteau of the Historic Downtown Chatham BIA said 600-plus vehicles traditionally take part in the cruise.

Not all the cars involved in the cruise will be on display the next day downtown.

“It’s not always the same cars – the ones that do the cruise may not be in the show,” Beneteau said.

The event remains very popular with car owners and residents alike. The owners love to take part, and residents love to line the streets to watch the vintage rides roll past, she said.

The classic cars and trucks – all have to be at least 25 years in age – begin to gather for the cruise as early as 4 p.m. at the John D. Bradley Centre.

Len Langlois of the Kent Historic Auto Club said the club and BDO have organized a food drive, and ask cruise participants to bring a non-perishable food item with them to donate where the cruise marshals, or at the registration desk the next morning downtown.

The cruise leaves the Bradley Centre parking lot about 6 p.m. and should reach downtown Chatham about 7 p.m., Beneteau said.

There are no planned road closures for the cruise, she added.

It heads out of town along Riverview Line and travels as far as the Prairie Siding Bridge, where drivers cross the Thames River and return to Chatham along Grand River Line.

They remain on Grand Avenue before coming into downtown Chatham over the Fifth Street Bridge.

About half the cruisers will head west along King Street before looping back onto Wellington Street, William Street and back onto King. The other half proceeds to Wellington and head west, looping in the opposite direction.

