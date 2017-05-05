Wallaceburg woman faces assault charges

A Wallaceburg woman faces multiple charges of assault after a domestic incident in Wallaceburg late Tuesday.

Police say a woman walked up to a Wallaceburg residence about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night where she knew her ex-boyfriend was located. When the guy opened the door, she charged him and started flailing, police say.

She then left the residence, eventually getting into a car and speeding away.

Police were called and learned this wasn’t the first time the woman had assaulted the man.

On Thursday afternoon, police arrested and charged a 20-year-old Wallaceburg woman with three counts of assault.

