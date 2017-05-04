Fires in South Kent this week

Despite the wet weather, there have been several fires in Chatham-Kent this week.

On Monday morning, firefighters responded to a call at Wildwood Park east of Rondeau.

The crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from a trailer. The blaze also extended to the attached wood awning.

They quickly doused the fire, but it caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. No one was hurt.

Earlier in the morning, shortly after midnight, three stations responded to a house fire on Front Line.

Firefighters from Ridgetown, Orford and Blenheim attended the two-storey home fire.

When the Ridgetown crew first arrived on scene, officials say they encountered heavy flames at the back of the house.

The two other stations were called in to provide assistance, and the crews were able to put out the blaze, but not before is spread into the attic and walls, doing extensive damage in the process.

Damage is estimated at about $400,000. No one was hurt.

