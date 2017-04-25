New animal shelter fundraiser needs your help
Paws 4 a Cause, a dinner and silent auction fundraiser for the new animal shelter in Chatham, is set for April 28 at Countryview Golf Course, but ticket sales are needed.
Fund-raising co-chair Diane Morrison said the Michelle Wright concert in March did well as a fundraiser for the shelter, but they are always looking at new ideas and events to raise funds. Approximately $900,000 has been raised to date of the $2 million target for the new animal shelter.
“We’re just trying to do some fundraising events and it can be very challenging,” Morrison said. “It is going well but it takes a lot of work.”
The dinner and silent auction features a chicken and beef buffet dinner at Countryview that Morrison said is always a hit with people, and some very exciting auction items. Morrison said the items include an overnight stay and two show tickets at Caesar’s Windsor, a $200 VIA Rail gift card, a season pass to Rondeau Provincial Park, pamper and spa packages, a float session at Float Therapy and passes to the Ontario Science Centre.
Tickets for the event are $35, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets sales are advance only and are available at Pet and Wildlife Rescue on Park Avenue in Chatham or at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre.
Comments
« Sponsorship pours in for IPM 2018 Pickelballers raise $8,000 for C-K Hospice »