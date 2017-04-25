New animal shelter fundraiser needs your help

Paws 4 a Cause, a dinner and silent auction fundraiser for the new animal shelter in Chatham, is set for April 28 at Countryview Golf Course, but ticket sales are needed.

Fund-raising co-chair Diane Morrison said the Michelle Wright concert in March did well as a fundraiser for the shelter, but they are always looking at new ideas and events to raise funds. Approximately $900,000 has been raised to date of the $2 million target for the new animal shelter.

“We’re just trying to do some fundraising events and it can be very challenging,” Morrison said. “It is going well but it takes a lot of work.”

The dinner and silent auction features a chicken and beef buffet dinner at Countryview that Morrison said is always a hit with people, and some very exciting auction items. Morrison said the items include an overnight stay and two show tickets at Caesar’s Windsor, a $200 VIA Rail gift card, a season pass to Rondeau Provincial Park, pamper and spa packages, a float session at Float Therapy and passes to the Ontario Science Centre.

Tickets for the event are $35, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets sales are advance only and are available at Pet and Wildlife Rescue on Park Avenue in Chatham or at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

