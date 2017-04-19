Crime of the week

Overnight on Wednesday March 1st, 2017 a vehicle caused extensive damage to the Wallaceburg Soccer Fields behind the Walmart.

The vehicle entered off Lowe Avenue, drove to the end of the parking area, did a 90 degree turn just before the stones and then drove through the fence onto the soccer field.

The suspects drove across the field before driving through the fence again, out onto Gillard Street by the Works department. The vehicle caused several hundreds of dollars in damages, money that could be better spent on the youth using the field.

Mischief to our parks, fields and green spaces shouldn’t be tolerated. If you know who did this call 1800-222-8477 and earn a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

