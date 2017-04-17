Britain moves to leave EU

Sir: It’s now official. The United Kingdom has rebuked the European Union.

Unlike many once independent national leaders, the steadfast English Prime Minister Theresa May launched Article 50 to begin the process of reclaiming the U.K.’s sovereign sanctity, while abandoning inclusion into imminent global socialism.

Just previous to this, Trump’s Energy Independence Executive Order sent another message to the United Nations Security Council and the world that their cleverly disguised Climate Change Compromise won’t work here.

Tally-ho and Godspeed, jolly old England.

Brock Turner

Chatham

