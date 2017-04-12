Greenfield sponsors Chatham fireworks

Yes, there will be fireworks in Chatham to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday this year.

Greenfield Specialty Alcohols has stepped forward to sponsor the event, which will take place a day earlier, on June 30, rather than on July 1.

Instead of in downtown Chatham, the show will shift to St. Clair College, said Chris Glassford, the driving force of the Chatham Canada Day committee.

Work for him began after he learned last year there would once again be no fireworks celebration for Chatham, that the parade was a no go, as were festivities in Tecumseh Park. Thanks to the last-minute efforts of Chatham-Kent Essex MP Dave Van Kesteren, there was at least a small celebration inside the Cultural Centre, along with the traditional huge cake.

Glassford said he reserved Tecumseh Park for July 1, 2017, began hunting for like-minded individuals, and soon formed the current Chatham Canada Day committee.

“We’re a serious group with serious goals,” he said. “We’ve got great ideas, as we’ve planned for the fireworks, the parade and the festivities in the park. But this takes serious cash to pull this off.”

Glassford said Greenfield’s involvement is a keystone in the framework, as Greenfield coming on board helped stabilize the fundraising effort and added credibility to the committee’s efforts.

Angelo Ligori, plant manager at Greenfield, said the company’s involvement in the fireworks was actually two years in the making, something prompted by longtime employee Dave Johnston, who has been with the company for nearly two decades.

“I had a lengthy discussion with Dave, who is from Wallaceburg, about the lack of fireworks in Chatham. And this is the 20th year here in Chatham for Greenfield. We have tons of celebrations planned, including the fireworks,” Ligori said.

He added he also met with Chatham Coun. Darrin Canniff to see what could be done.

“Darrin and I started scheming. And if there’s a guy who can scheme, it’s Darrin,” he joked.

Canniff called Greenfield “a real voice in the community,” adding he thinks the fireworks will be a spectacular event.

“This may not be happening if Greenfield didn’t step up,” he said.

Ligori said over the past 20 years, a lot of local farmers have worked with Greenfield. The fireworks ceremony is a way to give back to them and their families, as well as the staff and their families at Greenfield.

He said the support comes from high up the company chain as well, as company president Howard Field is behind the sponsorship.

As for the timing of the fireworks, Glassford said previously that the company putting on the fireworks, after two years of having Chatham back out at the last minute of hosting the showcase, handed the July 1 slot to another community. But he added it works out well overall.

“It doesn’t compete with our neighbouring communities,” he said, referring to other Chatham-Kent locations that have fireworks July 1. “It’s a kick off. We want to focus on a large fireworks ceremony that the whole of Chatham-Kent can get involved in.”

Glassford said other major corporate sponsors have since come on board, as Cogeco TV will sponsor the parade and TekSavvy has stepped up to support the Tecumseh Park festivities.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. this year, running down King Street into Tecumseh Park.

Events at the park run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with music entertainment all day long. Glassford said there would also be a kids’ zone, cultural performances, and an all-ages beer garden in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters. The garden, where food will be served, will be open to families until 8 p.m., after which it will only be open for people aged 19 and up.

The overall cost to put on the Canada Day events, including the fireworks is upwards of $60,000, Glassford said. There is still need for additional sponsorship.

“A lot of the smaller items need to be taken care of,” he said.

Anyone looking to get involved can e-mail the committee at ckcanadaday@hotmail.ca.

As for beyond 2017 and Canada’s 150th birthday, Glassford said the committee wants to see the festivities continue for years to come.

