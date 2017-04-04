Local April Fools’ Day celebrants were at it again this year, this time targeting a home on Maryknoll Road in Chatham. The pranksters say more than 2,000 Tim Hortons coffee cups were needed to pull off this unique decor that had traffic on the north Chatham street come to a stop time and time again as people paused to take it all in.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Bowl for Kids Sake Crime of the Week »