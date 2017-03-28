A woman out walking her dog noticed a familiar face in Chatham Mondy evening. In fact, the man who owned that face was stepping into her house at the time, uninvited, police say.

Furthermore, police say last August, the man was charged for domestic-related offences against his girlfriend of the time. A condition of his release was to not go within 250 metres of the woman’s residence.

Yet, here he was at 6 p.m. on Monday night entering her home. The woman walking her dog was the alleged victim of the August crime.

She stayed outside last night and called police. Officers found the man and made the arrest.

A 40-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with break and enter and failing to comply.

