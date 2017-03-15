Hospice organizing fundraiser walk

To mark the one-year anniversary of the local hospice, the Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation will host the first annual Hike for Hospice fundraising walk on the afternoon of April 23.

All hospice supporters, friends and neighbours are invited to help celebrate, and reconnect with the great outdoors by joining the walk through Mud Creek Trail in Chatham.

The walk will be a family-friendly event with T-shirts, music and more. Stroller, walkers and wheelchairs are welcome on this accessible and pet-friendly trail. With multiple trail lengths to choose from, people of all fitness levels will enjoy this afternoon of fun.

As part of the activities, Lincoln Driven to Give will be onsite. You can help the hospice foundation drive away with up to $7,500 from Lincoln Canada by registering for a short test drive. Participants can pre-register at www.lincolndriventogive.ca/en/hospicewalk (recommended but not required).

All pledges and proceeds collected will directly support the ongoing operational needs of the Chatham-Kent Hospice.

Register before April 10th at www.hikeforhospiceck.com or by calling 519-354-3113 ext. 2404.

