Sir: I’ve been hearing about the wind turbines in Dover and I was wondering if people this affects would be interested in forming a co-op involving all the people this would affect, not only the land owners but all the people whose water is being affected.

There is a wind co-op up around Kitchener so people could contact the ones who organized this co-op to prevent making costly mistakes.

Tom Donahoe

Chatham

Comments

comments

About the Author: Third Party We at The Chatham Voice will regularly post cool, funny and informative third-party videos we find when web surfing, or content that our readers suggest to us. If you see something you think we should post, send it to bruce@chathamvoice.com. We also use the "Third Party" tag for all our letter writers.

« It’s time to stop the blame game