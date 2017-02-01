Criminal harassment charges

A Kingsville man is facing charges after someone spray painted the exterior of a Wheatley woman’s SUV recently.

Chatham-Kent police say the woman reported the SUV had been spray painted while it was parked at her workplace in Wheatley. Officers learned this wasn’t the first time the vehicle had been targeted, and they identified their suspect as the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

On Jan. 31, at about 10 a.m., a 55-year-old Kingsville man turned himself in, police say. He faces charges of criminal harassment and mischief.

