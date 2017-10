Chatham-Kent police are still trying to figure out what led to a late-night ATV accident over the weekend.

About 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, police say the ATV crashed into the ditch on Given Line, just east of Jacob Road. The driver, a 27-year-old Paris, Ont. man, had to be airlifted to London hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ron Tricker at ront@chatham-kent.ca, or 519-436-6600, ext. 81784.

