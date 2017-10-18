It’s all about inclusivity

When Matt Jenkins hired Daniel Hawkins to work in the kitchen at his restaurant, he knew Hawkins suffered from a disability, but didn’t know just how much of a positive that would be.

“He’s perfect; punctual and dedicated,” he said of the staffer, who has seen most of the kitchen staff around him turn over in the time he’s been at the St. Clair Street restaurant.

On Thursday, Hawkins got thrust into the spotlight for his dedication on the job, as Goodwill Industries and the Ontario Disability Employment Network (ODEN) held a Cash Mob at Blazin’ BBQ. People packed the restaurant in support of Hawkins, the restaurant and the employment program that saw Hawkins get hired.

“It’s amazing. This is all about inclusivity,” Jenkins said of the strong turnout. “It’s a feel-good thing, but it’s also good for the bottom line.”

He added the restaurant industry sees a great deal of turnover, especially among kitchen staff. Yet Hawkins is a rock.

But he’s not one in a million, according to Goodwill Industries staff. Wendy Smith, workforce development projects co-ordinator with Goodwill Lambton-Kent-Essex, said people with disabilities generally have solid attendance records and stay put.

Smith said hiring people with disabilities for certain jobs can be an excellent match for both employer and employee.

Retention rates are 72 per cent higher for people with disabilities, she said.

About 97 per cent of disabled workers score very well in terms of health and safety as well.

Jenkins, who said his restaurant also employs a second person with a disability, is proud to show inclusivity.

“Blazin’ BBQ is a family business. Now we have more of an extended family,” he said.

That mindset earned the Cash Mob.

“We wanted to celebrate an employer who has hired someone with a disability,” Smith said.

The Cash Mob took place during October’s Disability Employment Awareness Month to recognize an inclusive local employer who champions the benefits of hiring people with disabilities.

Michelle Repuski, director of workforce development for Goodwill Lambton-Kent-Essex, said Goodwill and ODEN can help employers fill certain employment needs.

“We can be the pipeline to help fill the gabs,” she said. “People with a disability have great attendance rates.”

According to a Goodwill Industries media release, “Blazin’ BBQ engages the talents of people with disabilities at their location in Chatham and will readily share the business case for doing so with other employers. Blazin’ BBQ Ribhouse has been a local champion in providing jobs that have helped our participants acquire skills, reach their goals and build natural supports.”

