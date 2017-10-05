TEDx lineup almost set

With TEDx C-K two weeks away, organizers say they have 90 per cent of the speakers and performers in place.

“We have an amazing lineup so far,” John Lyons, one of the people behind the event, said. “Speakers are coming from as far away as Florida, Texas and Chicago to take part. We have a doctor coming from Cambridge (U.K.). There’s just such a great lineup of diverse speakers.”

Lyons is organizing this year’s TEDx with Peter Martin, Fannie Vavoulis and Cathy Hoffman.

Speakers will address such topics as why humans fight, redefining philanthropy, emotional success and a host of other concepts.

There will also be a selection of entertainers on the list.

Different this year is the location of TEDx C-K, as it will take place in downtown Chatham at the Capitol Theatre. In the past, it has been run at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre.

Lyons said it was time to head to the core of the community.

“It was just to have some change. We really wanted the stage and the lighting,” he said.

TEDx C-K is limited to selling just 100 tickets to the event. There are still some available for $75, and can be purchased through tedxchatham-kent.com.

Lyons said after the event ends, he looks forward to the after party.

“We get to dump 150 people into downtown Chatham,” he said, referring to the audience, speakers and volunteers.

TED – technology, entertainment, design – talks first cropped up in 1990, and spawned the offshoot TEDx events, independent TED-like events, which can be organized by anyone who obtains a free license from TED.

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

