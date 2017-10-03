Franco-Ontarian day celebrated in C-K

Hundreds of local francophones took part in the eighth annual Franco-Ontarian Day recently.

The students gathered for the ceremony and flag raising at the John D. Bradley Centre Sept. 25.

Mayor Randy Hope addressed the large crowd of francophone students. He said the francophone community has been and will continue to be an important part of Chatham-Kent.

A flag raising followed the speech.

Marie-France Lalonde, Minister of Francophone Affairs, said in a provincial release, “Francophones are an integral part of our province’s history and they epitomize the richness and vitality of our society. As we commemorate the 150th anniversary of Ontario and Canada, this year’s Franco-Ontarian Day has taken on a special significance for all francophones across the province.

“Ontario is vibrant, diverse and open to the world, thanks in no small part to its francophone community, and I invite people across the province to take this day to celebrate our francophone culture and heritage.”

