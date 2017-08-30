Area MPPS want turbine construction halted

Two area Members of Provincial Parliament, one of which represents north Chatham-Kent, are weighing in on the issue of water well problems in North Kent.

In two separate letters to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Chris Ballard, Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton supported Chatham-Kent municipal council’s request to halt turbine production until the well issues in the turbine project areas can be investigated.

McNaughton added he spoke to this issue back in 2012 in a letter, warning the MOECC about problems cropping up with wells in turbine project areas, and he asked to be notified of the results of the meeting between the municipality and the MOECC Aug. 24.

“Minister, I once again would point out to you that continued studies of what has happened do nothing to stop the ongoing endangerment to my constituents’ source of water. I would also remind you that water is a basic human right as defined by the United Nations charter,” McNaughton said in his Aug. 23 letter to Ballard. “Pile driving for the construction of industrial wind turbine towers in Chatham-Kent must cease forthwith.”

Bailey also supported Chatham-Kent council, and said his letter “follows several red flags raised by concerned citizens – as well as previous warnings dating back five years” from himself, McNaughton and Chatham-Kent-Essex MPP Rick Nicholls.

“I believe that the decision by Chatham-Kent council calling for an immediate halt to pile driving for the construction of wind turbines must be supported by your ministry to prevent the continuing risk to the health of the affected families,” Bailey said in his Aug. 24 letter. “Work must be stopped until a complete and thorough investigation of the matter is conducted.”

Council did issue a brief press release after the Aug. 24 meeting which said the MOECC would be contacting well owners.

“MOECC staff will be reconnecting with owners of wells which have experienced issues and reviewing those concerns with Samsung Renewable Energy and Pattern Energy, developers of the project,” the release said. “C-K staff and councillors met with regional MOECC officials as the result of a resolution Monday asking the provincial government to halt wind turbine construction in the municipality until the issue of water well quality is fully investigated.”

Chatham-Kent CAO Don Shropshire said Monday the meeting with the MOECC staff on Aug. 24 was long but fruitful.

“The meeting was a good first step at making sure the ministry was clear on council’s expectations,” said Shropshire. “One of the issues we raised was the need for better communication. The ministry understands it needs to do a better job on that front and we received a commitment to that effect.

Shropshire said the meeting had been scheduled for one hour but lasted almost twice that.

“We will be ensuring the ministry keeps its promise to us so we can do the same thing for our residents.”

One of the promises was to find accredited well testing firms, with no links to the wind turbine company to re-test the wells of those who filed complaints in North Kent, at no cost to the well owner.

Shropshire said the municipality, working with public health officials, have identified 17 labs in Ontario that are both licensed and accredited by the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation to test drinking water for microbiological agents, organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and other particulate matter.

Part of council’s motion on Aug. 21 was that, “The municipality will cover the cost of inspections on five wells currently experiencing problems. Inspectors will be selected jointly by the well owner and the municipality.”

Shropshire said residents will have the option to choose any of the accredited labs.

“We want to ensure there are no concerns about who does the testing,” he said. “We’ve provided the list but the choice will be up to the residents.”

