Take the safer road less travelled

The recent spate of accidents on Highway 401 led CK Tourism to remind motorists there are many other routes through Chatham-Kent.

On July 30, two people died and two others were seriously hurt in a six-vehicle pileup in the construction zone of the 401 near Dillon Road. A short time afterwards, there was another five-vehicle chain reaction in the construction zone as well.

Shannon Paiva, supervisor of tourism for the municipality, said their CKDetour campaign began as a way to urge people to get off the multi-lane highway, but added things have changed somewhat in the wake of the rash of accidents on the 401.

“Really, what our campaign started for was to take the road less travelled. Enjoy that trip,” she said. “Unfortunately, there’s also the safety aspect. People can use these maps as an opportunity to avoid the delays and any unforeseen circumstances.

“We don’t want to make light of the loss of lives. It’s tragic. But if we can help by letting people know there’s an alternate route to take, please take it,” Paiva said.

With the 401 down to one lane in each direction, and concrete barriers making it feel more like a cattle chute than a highway at times, any mishap results in at least the closure of the eastbound or westbound traffic. Anyone in the construction zone behind an accident has nowhere to go and can be trapped there for hours.

“We urge people to plan ahead. Taking that extra 20 minutes (to take an alternate route) could actually save you time with the construction,” Paiva said.

And it comes with added bonuses. First, each vehicle off the 401 helps cut the chances of an accident occurring, and second, people might just see something they like.

“This also gives them an opportunity to see something maybe they wouldn’t have. They may come back. It’s an opportunity to realize there is something here right off the 401,” she said.

Paiva said people in Chatham-Kent are making use of the maps, which are available at the Civic Centre and all municipal service centres, as well in Ontario Tourist Information Centres in London, Sarnia and Windsor.

“We have people who are having weddings in the future and they’re putting that map in as part of the invitations for out-of-town guests,” she said. “Eighty maps went yesterday alone.”

The maps are also available for download from www.visitck.ca

Construction on the 401 is slated to continue into November.

Meanwhile, the OPP remind motorists to be extra cautious while travelling along the 401, especially in construction zones.

They add that drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly.

