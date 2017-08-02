Now, that’s how you enjoy your weekend

No leaks! That’s right, my hot water tank is happy once again, meaning we Corcorans enjoyed a typical weekend in Chatham-Kent.

My Saturday afternoon was taken up by work, but when every day brings you something different, it’s not too bad, really.

It began with taking photos at the Kent Havoc rugby game. The men’s team took on the visiting Norfolk Harvesters, last year’s league champions, who prevailed 40-31.

Good game.

I used to cover rugby in Lindsay years ago as a sports editor. I learned a great deal from the late Vince Jones, the Welshman who started the Lindsay Rugby Club. Jones, a retired OPP officer who once worked down in this part of the province, patiently brought me up to speed on the intricacies of rugby.

It really can be a beautiful, flowing sport, and powerful. But to the untrained eye, it can be confusing.

Just understand that there is no forward passing, and that quick laterals or fakes can really open up the field. Tackling has to be done with one’s arms – no shoulder tackles here – and you cannot tackle above the shoulders.

I love watching rugby, and encourage others to take the time Aug. 12 to catch the Havoc’s final regular season home game at 1:30 p.m. at the old CCI athletic field on Lansdowne Avenue.

I couldn’t stay for the entire game, as I headed south to Shrewsbury to the annual Ribs N Blues Fest on there.

That’s right, smoked ribs and blues music – right up my alley. I got there in time to catch some of the great work by Langille & Lockwood. Every time I see Tom Lockwood play, I fall under his spell. The man is a very good guitar player, and he lives here in Chatham-Kent.

Langille & Lockwood were one of five acts to perform over the course of the day.

Naturally, with an event like Ribs N Blues, I ran into a number of people I knew, friends and family alike.

Mother Nature deserved a pat on the back, as she provided sunny skies, a nice breeze and not too much heat.

While chatting with Teresa of Antiquated Joys of Blenheim, she asked if I had brought my wife, her cousin.

Mary and our daughter Brenna were in Mitchell’s Bay executing a difficult task. They had to check on my brother-in-law’s house, as they were away, and make sure the pool was functioning properly.

Nothing like jumping in to help circulate the water…

With them there and with me tabbed to cook dinner, I couldn’t enjoy any of the ribs either. How do you explain coming home with a full belly and saying you have no interest in cooking as a result?

Speaking of food, upon my return to Chatham, I slipped into Sarah’s Farm Market and snagged some local sweet corn and potatoes, part of the planned meal for the evening.

As I returned home late in the afternoon, I learned my wife and daughter had snacked away the afternoon and weren’t hungry. The corn, potatoes and steak would have to wait a day, as by the time the women were hungry, it was too late to barbecue (darned mosquitoes).

But that just delayed a very tasty meal by a day.

Sunday delivered yard work – simple stuff, such as patio cleanup, weed control (love the weed torch) and draining, cleaning and refilling the hot tub.

Did I mention classic rock music and cold beverages? Both are backyard staples at our house.

So, I stayed hydrated and performed the tasks. Mary seasoned the steaks to perfection and prepped the potatoes.

Some folks say they think they don’t have the patience or the time to use a Big Green Egg. They think the lump charcoal takes too long to get going. But I use that time to prep other things, putter around the yard (including feeding the fish), and shuck corn (as needed).

Finn the cat even joined Brenna and I for the shucking process. We got him a long lead and a harness so he can enjoy the great outdoors and we can keep him from running away.

He at first rolled around wondering what the heck was on his back, but once outside, he took great joy in getting into the garden, under the play set or just rummaging around in the grass.

I challenged Brenna to put the little guy on the play set to see what he’d do. Finn, naturally, jumped down where he threatened to tangle up his lead, so I instructed Brenna to let it go and see what he’d do.

Of course, he took that moment to get spooked, and took off like a rocket towards the side fence. Although the chain link fence is white and easy to spot, it appears Finn, the cat that can see a spider at 100 paces, didn’t see it, as he ran face first into the fence at high speed.

He bounced off that and tore up the yard to park himself at the side door, with my daughter jogging behind him (and with me laughing my butt off).

Finn finally came around to the back door and we let him back inside.

He’d been wanting outside for weeks now, trying to slip past every time one of us opened a door. Now he has his opportunities, albeit in a controlled manner for now. We don’t want to give the little guy free rein until he is neutered.

I must say, although it is a short sample size, he’s been much better behaved in the evenings. He’s not nipping at us while playing anywhere near as much, and he’s not as hyper.

We’ll see if this continues, or if he’ll just bug out and revert to his Satan nickname

