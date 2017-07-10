Nasty storm Friday rips through Mitchell’s Bay
It wasn’t a tornado, but there was some nasty weather that ripped through the Mitchell’s Bay area in Chatham-Kent on Friday night.
High winds ripped down trees and caused power outages, hail the size of golf balls damaged vehicles and patio furniture, and people were left scrambling for cover.
It was a tornado. I was there. I saw it happen. Environment Canada didn’t even go to the scene to investigate. Sounds like they just brush it off if it’s a small town. Pathetic.