Nasty storm Friday rips through Mitchell’s Bay

It wasn’t a tornado, but there was some nasty weather that ripped through the Mitchell’s Bay area in Chatham-Kent on Friday night.

High winds ripped down trees and caused power outages, hail the size of golf balls damaged vehicles and patio furniture, and people were left scrambling for cover.

