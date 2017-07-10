Nasty storm Friday rips through Mitchell’s Bay

Jul 10 • Feature Story, Local News1 Comment on Nasty storm Friday rips through Mitchell’s Bay

(Facebook image)

(Facebook image)

It wasn’t a tornado, but there was some nasty weather that ripped through the Mitchell’s Bay area in Chatham-Kent on Friday night.

High winds ripped down trees and caused power outages, hail the size of golf balls damaged vehicles and patio furniture, and people were left scrambling for cover.

Comments

comments

About the Author:

One Response to Nasty storm Friday rips through Mitchell’s Bay

  1. Darek says:
    July 10, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    It was a tornado. I was there. I saw it happen. Environment Canada didn’t even go to the scene to investigate. Sounds like they just brush it off if it’s a small town. Pathetic.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

« »