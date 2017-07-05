Crime of the Week

During the early morning hours of June 25th, 2017 an unknown suspect stole a 2006 Dodge 3500 diesel truck from the driveway of a home on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg. The truck has a green cab and black deck and box and is valued at about $40,000.

Additionally the truck contained over $13,000 in various welding tools and accessories.

If you have any information regarding the location of the vehicle or information that can identify the persons responsible for stealing please call 1800-222-8477.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

