Top bowlers

Judy and Brian Doidge, centre, took top spot at Thursday’s lawn bowling tournament held in Tecumseh Park. Matt and Ron Little, left, took second, while Brian Chambers and Duncan Smith, right, placed third.

The Chatham Lawn Bowling Club held a tournament June 29 at the club in Tecumseh Park.

Top team was comprised of Judy and Brian Doidge.

Matt and Ron Little finished second, while Brian Chambers and Duncan Smith came third.

Holiday Inn Express sponsored the event.

