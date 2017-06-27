Crime of the Week

On June 19, an unknown male suspect entered Rosco’s Mini Mart in Dresden. The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded cigarettes and lottery tickets from the clerk. The suspect fled the area on dirt bike.

The suspect is described as male, wearing black clothing, black gloves, a black motorcycle helmet with a black visor.

Crime Stoppers is seeking your anonymous information that can identify the suspect and his location. If you know who the suspect is you could earn a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

