Crime of the Week
On June 19, an unknown male suspect entered Rosco’s Mini Mart in Dresden. The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded cigarettes and lottery tickets from the clerk. The suspect fled the area on dirt bike.
The suspect is described as male, wearing black clothing, black gloves, a black motorcycle helmet with a black visor.
Crime Stoppers is seeking your anonymous information that can identify the suspect and his location. If you know who the suspect is you could earn a cash reward.
If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.
Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.
Comments
« YMCA’s Janzen heads for provincial role Showing Canadian pride »