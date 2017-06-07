ALC hosting pre-Canada Day party

As Canada is set to turn 150, the Active Lifestyle Centre (ALC) in Chatham is holding a party to celebrate later this month.

Linda Lucas, executive director of the ALC, said the fun begins at 5 p.m. on June 30. It will feature international cuisine and a host of family friendly activities.

Furthermore, the event will wrap up in time for people to get over to St. Clair College to enjoy the fireworks that night.

“We’re sending everyone right on to the fireworks,” Lucas said. “We’re wrapping up at 8:30 p.m. to allow people to go to the fireworks.”

Fifteen different food providers will put on spreads for the multicultural culinary element of the event, she said. This will take place inside the ALC.

Tickets for the multicultural food tasting side of the fun are $5, and are to be purchased in advance at the ALC. Lucas said numbers are limited.

“We want it to be affordable. We’re giving back to the community,” Lucas said.

There will also be entertainment inside and out, she added. On the river, there will be family events, such as 13-hole mini golf – representing a hole for each province and territory in our country – as well a crafts, balloon animals, face painting, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn and games. All of it is free for the children.

There will also be music on the river, and tents set up to keep people out of the heat. Crystal Gage and Ryan St. Denis will entertain near the water.

“There is limited seating available, so people should consider bringing a lawn chair,” Lucas said.

For those who don’t partake in the multicultural food tasting inside, there will also be a $5 barbecue outdoors, she said.

Thanks to Skyline, Heuvelmans GMC and Victory Ford Lincoln, people will be able to park at the Thames-Lea Plaza and be shuttled over to the ALC for the event, as parking at the centre will quickly fill up.

Lucas said the ALC applied for and received a Canada and Ontario 150 grant to help offset expenses for the gathering.

“We applied for a grant to have a family-oriented event – our seniors right to their grandchildren – and opened it up to the community,” she said.

Lucas said the party wouldn’t be possible without the support of ALC staff and volunteers.

“Kudos to the staff at the ALC. This is a huge undertaking and they are all involved,” she said. “And we have 60 volunteers step up to help make it happen.”

