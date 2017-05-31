Respect given, received

With the public perception of policing in turmoil across North America, it is heartening to know we have an officer with Chatham-Kent Police Service that the community thinks enough of to nominate six times for the Police Association of Ontario Hero of the Year.

Const. Amy Finn, a 28-year veteran, brings her attitude of respect and caring for the community to her work every day, and because of that attitude, she gets respect and caring in return.

It’s an attitude we could all learn a lesson from.

As Finn said, if you respect and listen to people, they will respect and listen to you in return.

So many people tar all officers with the same brush, thinking if you wear a badge, you must be an arrogant power-tripper out to make the lives of people just trying to get by a living hell.

People could take a lesson from Finn – you should focus on the face, not the badge, but give respect to both. It may surprise you what you get in return.

Sure, there are people too stubborn or set in their ways to treat each encounter with people as a fresh start and chance to be mutually respectful, but it’s worth a shot. Try living life on that person’s side of the fence and you may gain some understanding and compassion for what they deal with each and every day.

Anyone with authority over another person, including teachers and parents, should give respect and attention a try, without preconceived notions clouding their judgment. We label some kids as troublemakers all throughout their school careers, instead of acknowledging that people can change if they are given a chance and the right opportunities.

After all, our whole prison system is based on the idea of redemption and atonement, yet we know for a fact some people come out more hardened than when they went in because no one gave them the chance or right circumstances to change.

Day after day, police catch the criminals and the courts let them go the next day. They often re-offend because they are stuck in a cycle of poverty and/or addiction. It must be horribly frustrating some days to be a cop, just like it’s depressing to be an addict or career criminal.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

