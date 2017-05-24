Hagerty Junior Judges return to RetroFest
Young folks armed with clipboards will be strolling through RetroFest Saturday morning.
It’s all part of the annual Hagerty Junior Judges competition.
Children aged six to 12 can take part.
Connie Beneteau of the Historic Downtown Chatham BIA said the junior judges will stop by various cars.
“The kids will go over the cars, and they’ll ask the owners questions. Collaboratively, they’ll choose the prize winners,” she said. “Most car guys are more than willing to talk about their cars.”
Beneteau added the program is a fun event for the kids, as they get T-shirts and food, plus it sets the stage for future RetroFests.
“We like to bring that next generation on board for the love of cars,” she said.
The Downtown Deli, All-Risks Insurance, and Abstract Marketing are also sponsors of Junior Judges.
