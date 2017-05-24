Hagerty Junior Judges return to RetroFest

Young folks armed with clipboards will be strolling through RetroFest Saturday morning.

It’s all part of the annual Hagerty Junior Judges competition.

Children aged six to 12 can take part.

Connie Beneteau of the Historic Downtown Chatham BIA said the junior judges will stop by various cars.

“The kids will go over the cars, and they’ll ask the owners questions. Collaboratively, they’ll choose the prize winners,” she said. “Most car guys are more than willing to talk about their cars.”

Beneteau added the program is a fun event for the kids, as they get T-shirts and food, plus it sets the stage for future RetroFests.

“We like to bring that next generation on board for the love of cars,” she said.

The Downtown Deli, All-Risks Insurance, and Abstract Marketing are also sponsors of Junior Judges.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Tecumseh Park a hot spot for family fun Smart move benefits many »