Vandal turns herself in to police

A Chatham woman turned herself into police after vandalizing her ex-boyfriend’s truck.

Last night around 6:30 p.m., a woman went to a man’s house that she had previously been in a relationship with. The man was in his home in Chatham when he heard a noise outside. He looked out the front window to see the woman smashing the driver’s side window of his pick-up truck with a baseball bat. At the sight of this, he ran to another room to retrieve his cell phone to call police. When he returned to the front entrance, the woman was already standing inside his house and holding a set of his keys within her hand. He called 9-1-1 and as he was on the telephone, he insisted that she give back his keys. The woman then grabbed is cell phone out of his hand and threw it to the ground, causing significant damage. She then left the house and drove off.

The woman’s whereabouts were unknown so an officer called and informed her that she was being charged. The woman turned herself in to police where she was arrested.

The 27-year-old Chatham woman was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000. She was released earlier this morning at 7:17 a.m. with a court date of April 7.

