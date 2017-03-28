Curlers Care about our troops

The Chatham Granite Club showed that curlers care about our veterans, hosting a curling bonspiel recently with proceeds to the Chatham Poppy Trust Fund of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Club president Rand MacIntosh said this is the first year to host the Curlers Care bonspiel and they definitely plan on doing it again. The club set a target of $500 and exceeded it, raising just over $737 for the poppy fund.

MacIntosh said the format was good for both curlers and non-curlers and they were pleased to have three teams of blind curlers, as well as Special Olympians, who he said had a blast.

Thanks to several sponsors, including Denning’s, Schinkel’s, Quo Vadis, Home Hardware on Keil Drive and Smyth Memorials, the president said the event was a huge success and much appreciated by the Legion.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Theft, resisting arrest, etc. Mischief in Moraviantown »