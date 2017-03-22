Fun and fashion for a good cause
Fashion and fundraising come together in two events coming in April from Patricia M. Productions.
On April 5, Habitat for Humanity Chatham-Kent will be the recipient of funds raised at the Chilled Cork in Chatham. The lunch time fashion show is part of the Patricia M. Productions monthly events, with this month’s featured fashions from Serena’s Ladies Wear and The Little Change Room in Blenheim.
The show runs from 12:15 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. and reservations can be made by calling the Chilled Cork at 519-354-7818.
Then on April 18, Patricia Clarke teams up with the Grandees of Chatham-Kent Spring Fashion Fling at Maple City Country Club. The event features fashions from Cleo/Ricki’s and lunch with doors open at 11 a.m., show and lunch at noon.
Tickets are $20 each and group reservations are available by calling Anne Gibson at 519-354-9319. Proceeds will go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation and the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.
Comments
« C-K adding defibrillators, public training Fun Run returns for YMCA »