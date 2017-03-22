Fun and fashion for a good cause

Fashion and fundraising come together in two events coming in April from Patricia M. Productions.

On April 5, Habitat for Humanity Chatham-Kent will be the recipient of funds raised at the Chilled Cork in Chatham. The lunch time fashion show is part of the Patricia M. Productions monthly events, with this month’s featured fashions from Serena’s Ladies Wear and The Little Change Room in Blenheim.

The show runs from 12:15 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. and reservations can be made by calling the Chilled Cork at 519-354-7818.

Then on April 18, Patricia Clarke teams up with the Grandees of Chatham-Kent Spring Fashion Fling at Maple City Country Club. The event features fashions from Cleo/Ricki’s and lunch with doors open at 11 a.m., show and lunch at noon.

Tickets are $20 each and group reservations are available by calling Anne Gibson at 519-354-9319. Proceeds will go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation and the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

