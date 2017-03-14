Legends come to town March 29

Legends On Tour is set to hit the Chatham Capitol Theatre March 29.

The show delivers tributes to Roy Orbison (Jesse Aron), Connie Francis (Amberley Beatty), Tom Jones (Lou Nelson), and Elvis Presley (Pete Paquette), accompanied by the Rockin’ Royals Showband and the Tonettes.

For ticket and show information, visit www.stclaircollegecapitoltheatre.com.

Performing as Roy Orbison, Aron, who hails from the State of Wisconsin, is recognized as one of U.S.’s top Roy Orbison Tribute performers.

Canada’s tribute queen, Beatty, returns to the stage paying tribute to American singing icon, the late Connie Francis.

Idolized by millions of fans around the world, Francis was best known for her hits such as “Where the Boys Are,” “Who’s Sorry Now,” and more.

With such hits as “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat,” and more, Nelson, from Ottawa, pays tribute the one and only Tom Jones. Nelson’s tribute to the music icon is much more than a look alike.

Paquette is a world-class Elvis tribute artist that is in great demand and is highly regarded as one of the top Elvis performers in the business today.

