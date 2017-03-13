Crash claims a life

A Tilbury man lost his life over the weekend in a car accident.

Chatham-Kent police received a call shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning of a single motor vehicle accident at King & Whittle Road south of Tilbury.

Police say the vehicle was headed southbound when the driver, the lone occupant, lost control. It left the road, rolled, and came to rest in a field.

Emergency crews pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.

The traffic unit is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ron Tricker at 519-355-1092.

