Crime of the Week

Sometime between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19 unknown suspects entered a Patteson Avenue warehouse containing several shipping containers.

The suspects entered one of the containers and removed 19 solar panels. The panels are approximately 4′ x 6′ and are valued at $5700.

If you have any information of where the solar panels are located or who the persons were that stole call Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 and you could earn a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

