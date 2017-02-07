Community Living box lunch day March 9

Don’t worry about packing a lunch on March 9 as Community Living Chatham-Kent and Subway will make it for you.

Get your co-workers together and enjoy a Subway lunch.

Box lunch includes a six-inch Subway sub, cookie, bag of chips, apple, water or Pepsi for $10.

Community Living volunteers and celebrity drivers will bring your lunch to your office.

Visit www.clc-k.ca to place your order by March 1 or call 519-352-1174 for more information.

In 2016, more than 1,500 lunches were prepared and delivered, raising $7,100, which enhanced the support and services for 550 people who have an intellectual disability and their families.

