Spoiler alert on theft investigation

The Chatham-Kent Police is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of this vehicle in regards to a theft investigation at Canadian Tire earlier this week.

The vehicle is a black, four door, Pontiac Grand Prix with a distinctive thin grey stripe down the center of the hood and a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Paul Myers at paulmy@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 82512. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

