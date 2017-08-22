Community Voice – coming events

Thursday, August 24, 2017

• Open euchre at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham at 1:00pm.

Friday, August 25, 2017

• Bike Fest! Love bikes and support Big Brothers Big Sisters Aug. 25 & 26! Pig roast, live bands, vendors, bike showcase, beer garden and more! Free! 5:30pm-11:00pm. Sat. 9:00am-11:00pm.

• Karaoke with M&M Djing service from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Branch 465 Merlin Legion, 2 Stanely St., Merlin. Lasagna dinner from 5:30pm-7:00pm for $10.00.

• Meal and darts at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St, Chatham. Dinner from 5:30pm-7:00pm with choice of liver and onions, roast beef or fish and chips for $9.00. One meat draw. Fun darts starts at 7:30pm.

• Welcome back Terry Raisbeck – performing in the West Lounge at Meadow Park, Sandy St., Chatham. 2:00pm.

Saturday, August 26, 2017

• Saturday Morning Breakfast at First Presbyterian Church, Chatham (corner of Fifth St and Wellington). A delicious nutritious breakfast served free of charge every Saturday morning from 9:30am-11:00am. Everyone is most welcome.

• Meat draw and dance at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham. Meat draw from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Dance from 4:30pm-9:30pm featuring Barker Brothers.

• Blood Donor Clinic from 9:00am-12:00pm at the Polish Canadian Club, Inshes Ave., Chatham. Many open spots available. www.blood.ca or call 1-888-2-DONATE(1-888-236-6283)

Sunday, August 27, 2017

• Free take away friendship meal from 4;00pm-5;00pm at St. Andrew’s United Church, 85 William St. S., Chatham. Hamburger & hot dogs and fixin’s with dessert. All are welcome!

Monday, August 28, 2017

• Monday “Brown Bag” Lunch at Christ Church, Chatham (beside the bus stop). A free nutritious lunch can be picked up every Monday in August from 11:30am-12:30pm. Everyone is welcome.

• George Wilson will be performing during the Auxillary Ice Cream Shoppe at Meadow Park, Sandy St., Chatham at 2:00pm.

• Open euchre at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham at 1:00pm.

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

• Mike & Melody will perform in the West Lounge at Meadow Park, Sandy St., Chatham at 2:00pm.

• Open euchre and open shuffleboard at The Chatham Legion,William & Colborne St., Chatham. Euchre at 1:00pm and shuffleboard at 7:00pm.

• Christ Church Chatham presents “Arias, Allegros & Andantinos in August”. 12:15pm-12:45pm. Doors open at 11:45) Bring your lunch, relax in the Church and listen to beautiful organ music. Free. 80 Wellington St. W., Chatham. 519-352-1640.

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

• Sing-along with Amelia and Deb in the main dining room at Meadow Park, Sandy St., Chatham at 2:00pm.

• Pepper and fun darts at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham. Pepper at 1:00pm and fun darts at 7:00pm.

Thursday, August 31, 2017

• Open euchre at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham at 1:00pm.

PAWR at the animal shelter phone number for lost and stray pets and issues at the dog parks: 226-996-9969 daytime. Emergency and after-hours number: 519-784-6146.

Animal Cruelty and neglect cases call direct

310-7722 or 310-SPCA.

Chatham-Kent Metal Detecting Club – Meets last Thursday of the month. 7:00pm.

Kinsman Room. Erickson Arena, new

members welcome!

The Thames River Revue has recitations,

juggling, comedy, little plays, audience

participation, games & more! This busking show is every Friday 5pm-8pm & every

Saturday & Sunday from 12:30pm-2:30pm

until Sept. 24. It’s in front of the Downtown Chatham Centre, 100 King St. W.

