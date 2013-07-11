11 Responses to Connect With Us

Head Office
84 Dover Street, Unit 2
Chatham, Ontario N7L 1T1
Please note: We are a wheel-chair accessible business and service animals are welcome.
Phone: (519) 397-2020
Follow: @chathamvoice
General Manager
Bruce Corcoran
bruce@chathamvoice.com
Follow @brucecorcoran
[/twocol_one_last]
[twocol_one]
Editor
Mary Beth Corcoran
mary@chathamvoice.com
Follow @maryCKVOICE
[/twocol_one_last]
[twocol_one]
Advertising
Bruce Corcoran
bruce@chathamvoice.com
Darlene Smith
darlene@chathamvoice.com
Graphics
Michelle Owchar
michelle@chathamvoice.com
Office Manager
Mary Beth Corcoran
mary@chathamvoice.com
Distribution Manager
Fatima Pisquem
fatima@chathamvoice.com
Letters to the Editor
We want to hear from you! To send us your comments, use this page.
Submit your news
Be a Chatham Voice iReporter! To send us your local news, photos, sports scores, use this page.
Good job! Thank you for your efforts! Chatham needed something like this.
I enjoyed reading the Voice online, congratulations on this great local news outlet.
On behalf of Red Devil Scuba, I'd like to send the Chatham Voice a big THANK YOU for checking out our SCUBA CANUSA event on Saturday. We really appreciate your interest in our story and we enjoy your new newspaper very much. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop for any stories that might be of interest to your readers. Thank you again, Gary & Polly Smith.
We’ll talk to your carrier. Thanks for the info.
TIckets For Saturday's Ridgetown Figure Skating Club Carnival Featuring Shae Lynn Bourne are still available at Mittons Jewelers in Ridgetown or by messaging on our facebook site at Ridgetown Figure Skating Club .
Come to see the very talented Black Family in Concert – May 4 at 3 p.m. – first Presbyterian Church, 60 Fifth St S in Chatham. The Black Family of 10 ranging in age from 6 to 22 years provide a program of fun and toe tapping music for all ages. They play old time fiddle music, piano, guitar, accordion, mandolin and a few other musical instruments. Their program includes many vocal numbers as well as step dancing. Music selections include folk, contemporary, gospel and traditional numbers.
Tickets are $20 or $12 for under 12 – available from any Kiwanis member or contact: Mary Alice – 519-354-0962, or George – 519-354-4825. Tickets can also be picked up at Maddocks-Myers Jewellers, 240 Grand Ave E, Chatham.
Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Chatham-Kent as a fundraiser for their global project to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus.
I live in Chatham and I do not get the voice and I live in a house. How come they do not deliver on Park St.
What’s your address? We’ll look into it.
Great coverage of the ins and outs of the Everlast Group these past three years.
Great coverage of the ins and outs if the Everlast Group these past three years!
I would like to sincerely thank Heather Wright for her heartfelt article, “The story behind Maj. Si Steele” in the Nov. 10, 2016 issue. To me growing up, he was mostly just “Dad”, but with time I came to understand and appreciate his role as a war hero. Sixteen years after his death I am deeply touched by Ms. Wright’s kind words and sentiments in remembrance of him.
Maryann (Steele) Warner